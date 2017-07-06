Local News
Arson team investigates suspicious fire at Cumberland County elementary school
Posted 29 minutes ago
Hope Mills, N.C. — The Cumberland County Arson team investigated a suspicious fire late Wednesday night behind the cafeteria of a Cumberland County elementary school.
Authorities responded around 11 p.m. to C. Wayne Collier Elementary at 3522 Sturbridge Dr. after the fire was reported.
It's unclear how much, if any, damage was done to the building.
