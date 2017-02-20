  • Just In

    Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster named President Trump's national security adviser — President Donald Trump has named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser.

Arrest made in shooting of driver who crashed car into Fayetteville home

Posted 1:59 p.m. today

Brian Lamar Martin Jr.
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Raeford man was arrested Monday and charged with fatally shooting a driver Saturday night whose car then crashed into a Fayetteville home.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Strickland Bridge Road and found that a car had slammed into a home near Applecross Avenue.

The driver, 26-year-old Rakeem McGoogan, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that he had been shot. He died at the hospital.

Brian Lamar Martin Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Bahia Lane, was charged with first-degree murder in McGoogan's death.

Police released no details on a possible motive for the shooting or any connection between the two men.

