You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Ow1

— A Raeford man was arrested Monday and charged with fatally shooting a driver Saturday night whose car then crashed into a Fayetteville home.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Strickland Bridge Road and found that a car had slammed into a home near Applecross Avenue.

The driver, 26-year-old Rakeem McGoogan, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that he had been shot. He died at the hospital.

Brian Lamar Martin Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Bahia Lane, was charged with first-degree murder in McGoogan's death.

Police released no details on a possible motive for the shooting or any connection between the two men.