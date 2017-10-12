You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The U.S. Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Army announced that Bergdahl, who's from Hailey, Idaho, will appear before a judge at Fort Bragg on Monday. The news release says Bergdahl has informed the court that he intends to enter a plea. The announcement didn't elaborate on the plea.

But last week, two individuals with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. They weren't authorized to discuss the case and demanded anonymity.

It wasn't clear if Bergdahl has made a deal with prosecutors to limit his punishment.