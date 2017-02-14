You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials at Fort Bragg are investigating the death of a 31-year-old soldier found dead on post last week.

Specialist Victory Aponte-Rosado, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, died Feb. 6, officials said. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the death, but no additional details were available Tuesday.

Aponte-Rosado was a cannon artillery crew member assigned to Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

"Specialist Aponte-Rosado was a Paratrooper who proudly served our Army and our nation," Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Taylor, commander of 3rd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, said in a statement.

"Although he was new to this organization, he will forever remain a part of the Gun Devils. We now focus our attention on supporting his family during this difficult time."

Specialist Aponte-Rosado joined the Army in March 2016 and, following Basic Combat Training at Fort Benning, Ga., and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, Ok., was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division earlier this month.