Local News
AR-15 rifle stolen from Chatham County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted 7:44 p.m. today
Updated 7:46 p.m. today
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance after several items were stolen from a law enforcement vehicle Monday.
Authorities said an AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines and body armor belonging to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were stolen in Sanford.
The Sanford Police Department is leading the investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call them at 919-775-8268.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.