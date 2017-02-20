You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance after several items were stolen from a law enforcement vehicle Monday.

Authorities said an AR-15 rifle, two 30-round magazines and body armor belonging to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were stolen in Sanford.

The Sanford Police Department is leading the investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call them at 919-775-8268.