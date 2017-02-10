You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17Ji6

— Tax appraisers in Buncombe County have put a price tag on the iconic Biltmore House and the land it sits on.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports numbers released this week show the approximately 135,000-square-foot home with 250 rooms is valued at about $37 million.

The county tax department also says the approximately 2,194 acres on which Biltmore House sits is valued at more than $64 million. With hotels, restaurants, outbuildings and private residences, the total value of public areas of Biltmore Estate is nearly $300 million.

Biltmore Estate has appreciated since the last reappraisal was released in 2013. The land immediately surrounding Biltmore House increased in value by 40 percent, and the value of the buildings on that land, including Biltmore House but not the hotels, increased by 27 percent.