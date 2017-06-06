Apple previews 'Do Not Disturb while Driving' feature for iPhone to launch this fall
San Jose, Calif. — Apple previewed the new iOS 11 mobile operating system at the company's annual conference June 5-9 in San Jose, Calif. The update, which is set to launch in the fall, will include several major updates for iPhone and iPad users, including a “Do Not Disturb while Driving” feature.
iPhone will now be able to detect when users are driving and will automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark.
Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in "Favorites" to let them know they are driving and cannot respond while the car is moving.
Of the new features, the Do Not Disturb while driving features has been designed "to help users stay more focused on the road."
Apple described iOS 11 as "the biggest software releases ever for iPad, with powerful multitasking features."
The new operating system will also focus around "augmented reality" for users "to build apps that let users place virtual content on top of real-world scenes."
“With iOS 11, we’re delivering the biggest augmented reality platform in the world, and it’s available today for developers to begin building AR experiences using ARKit for hundreds of millions of iPhone and iPad users,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.
