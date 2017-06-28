You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Wednesday that three couples who sued to overturn the law lack standing to challenge the law's use of taxpayer funds.

The 2015 law allows magistrates to recuse themselves from performing marriages because of religious beliefs. Those who do so are prevented from officiating at all marriages for at least six months.

The law also allows staffers in county register of deeds offices to opt out of issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. But it requires that counties make someone else available to issue licenses and handle weddings if recusals are granted.

Two gay couples and one interracial couple argued that the state was improperly using their tax dollars to accommodate magistrates' religious views, but a federal judge last year said none of the couples had been harmed by the law, so they couldn't challenge it.

The 4th Circuit likewise found that the couples didn't meet narrow criteria for challenging the law as taxpayers.

Only about 5 percent of North Carolina's magistrates have filed recusal notices under the law.