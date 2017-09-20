You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An Apex woman will spend five years on probation for injuring a moped rider in an April hit-and-run, authorities said.

Beverly Yvonne McNair, 59, of 1606 Patterson Grove, pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving left of center. She was originally charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death.

Officers said Douglas Porter was struck by a car on April 8 as he was driving a moped on Penny Road on his way home from work.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car that hit Porter stopped long enough to pick up pieces of her car from the scene, depriving investigators of evidence, before leaving Porter in a ditch on the side of the road.

McNair on Wednesday denied she tried to cover up the crime.

"I did not pick up pieces of the vehicle. That's just not me," she said.

She said she left the scene of the accident only after a doctor arrived. She explained her actions only by noting that she is under a doctor's care as a result of her time in the Air Force.

"I would not leave someone out there. That's not in my make-up. That's not my background. I'm not a person who hurts people," she said.

Wake County Assistant District Attorney David Saachs said McNair was very apologetic and remorseful about the incident and surrendered to police the same day as the hit-and-run.

Porter's family said one of his eye sockets, his jaw, a finger and one of his ankles were broken in the crash, and he had undergone multiple surgeries.

In addition to her probation, McNair was ordered to pay $131,847 in restitution to cover Porter's medical expenses, as he was not insured.

McNair said she got a chance to talk to Porter after her guilty plea.

"I told him I was very sorry about the accident," she said. "He's a nice man. I'm thankful I at least got to do that. I'm just thankful that he's alive."