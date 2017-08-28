You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After 10 years in business, Tyler's Restaurant and Taproom will close in Apex.

Owners made the announcement via Facebook on Friday saying that they have decided to turn attention from the 9,000 square-foot location in Beaver Creek Commons to "some new, smaller locations" and an upcoming new distillery. No exact closing date was announced but the business noted that its final trivia night was this week.

Tyler's Carrboro and Durham locations remain open. Tyler's also operates Carrboro Beverage Company bottle shop.

The Raleigh location of Tyler's Taproom closed in 2015.