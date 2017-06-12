You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Apex police were seeking the public's help Monday to identify two people wanted for breaking into cars at the Seymour Athletic Fields on Evans Road.

According to investigators, the men took a wallet from one vehicle and purse from another Sunday and used stolen credit and debit cards to buy property and reloadable gift cards from a Walmart in the 3100 block of Apex Peakway.

According to police, one of the vehicles was unlocked. The men allegedly smashed out a window of the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.

Apex police also reminded citizens to lock their vehicles and hide valuables.