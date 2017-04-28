You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Apex Police Department were investigating a third incident Friday afternoon involving a possible BB gun, police said.

Police believe Friday's incident is related to two prior incidents on April 4 and on April 26, where members of the Apex High School's cross country team were injured by an unknown projectile, possibly a BB from a BB gun, while running. According to a Lisa Luten, the spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools, three male runners were injured. Police only provided information about two students.

Friday's incident occurred on Laura Duncan Road. The others happened on Old Raleigh Road and outside of the school.

The students said they saw an "older light blue four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, bearing partial NC license plate ?LM-4?21”, according to a news release. The vehicle may also have stickers on the back.

Witnesses reported seeing vehicle occupants point “something” from the vehicle and hearing a series of “pops” in rapid succession.

"We don't believe this is a fire arm incident, but we do believe this could be a BB gun or an air soft gun or something to that extent," said Blair Myhand with the Apex Police Department.

The students suffered minor injuries and did not need medical attention, police said. It was not clear if anyone was injured in Friday's incident.

"The pellet gun is dangerous. It's a weapon," said Bob Guenther, a concerned grandparent. "It can kill animals. You can bury it into a piece of wood."

"This is our neighborhood. All of the children, we know all of the kids on the team," said Robin Boudwin, a concerned parent. "It was alarming when I first heard about it. I think they will take care of it though."

According to Luten, there are no more cross country practices scheduled. A conference meet is scheduled for May 1.

The Apex High School track coach said he did not know why anyone would specifically target members of his team.

Apex High School Staff have notified parents and students via email about the two incidents. Detectives are currently investigating these as related.

"It's a big deal if we have people running down the street and we have someone being hit by a projectile, whether it is a BB gun or anything else," Myhand said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter at 919-362-8661.

The question marks in the license plate mentioned above represent unknown characters.