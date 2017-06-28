Apex man charged with 2nd-degree rape of unconscious woman, police say
Posted 43 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — An Apex man was jailed under a $1 million bond on Tuesday after he was charged with raping an unconscious woman in April, police said.
Matthew Spencer Mizell, 24, was charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, according to the Apex Police Department.
In an arrest warrant, police said Mizell engaged in a sex offense with the woman who was "physically helpless" at the time. The alleged rape happened on April 5.
Police said they found photographs of the woman on Mizell's phone.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.