  • Breaking

    Lawmakers override veto on $23B state budget — The $23 billion state budget approved last week by lawmakers will go into effect this weekend after the General Assembly overrrode Gov. Roy Cooper's veto.

Local News

Apex man charged with 2nd-degree rape of unconscious woman, police say

Posted 43 minutes ago

Matthew Spencer Mizell

Apex, N.C. — An Apex man was jailed under a $1 million bond on Tuesday after he was charged with raping an unconscious woman in April, police said.

Matthew Spencer Mizell, 24, was charged with second-degree forcible rape,  second-degree forcible sex offense and attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, according to the Apex Police Department.

In an arrest warrant, police said Mizell engaged in a sex offense with the woman who was "physically helpless" at the time. The alleged rape happened on April 5.

Police said they found photographs of the woman on Mizell's phone.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all