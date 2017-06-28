You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An Apex man was jailed under a $1 million bond on Tuesday after he was charged with raping an unconscious woman in April, police said.

Matthew Spencer Mizell, 24, was charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forcible sex offense and attempted second-degree forcible sex offense, according to the Apex Police Department.

In an arrest warrant, police said Mizell engaged in a sex offense with the woman who was "physically helpless" at the time. The alleged rape happened on April 5.

Police said they found photographs of the woman on Mizell's phone.