— Apex man charged in armed robbery at Fuquay-Varina brewery

Police on Wednesday arrested an Apex man in connection with a Sunday morning armed robbery at a Fuquay-Varina brewery.

Police posted a surveillance video to Facebook showing the person walking through tables and chairs with his face covered at 1:19 a.m. outside Aviator Tap Room. In the video, the suspect can be heard saying, "Nobody move."

Younikue Stewart, 20, of Rhodes Road, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and five counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.

Stewart was being held at the Wake County Detention Center on Wednesday night and police said they are working to determine if he is connected with any other crimes recently reported in the town.

No one was injured during the incident.