— A new poll finds that less than a third of Americans support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, with just 18 percent of respondents agreeing with his claim that pulling out of the international agreement to reduce carbon emissions will help the U.S. economy.

The survey conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research this month found a slim majority — 52 percent — worry that withdrawing will hurt the economy. Another 27 percent think it won't have an impact either way.

The poll found two-thirds of Americans think climate change is happening, while about 1 in 10 think it's not. The remaining quarter aren't sure.

Seven in 10 Americans think it's a problem that the U.S. government should be working to address.