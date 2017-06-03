  • Weather

    3 NC counties are under alert, including Halifax and Northampton counties. Details

State News

Anti-Trump demonstrations slated for North Carolina

Posted 4:00 a.m. today
Updated 2:32 p.m. today

President Donald Trump speaks before signing bills in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Washington. Trump signed two bills, the American Law enforcement Heroes Act of 2017 and Public Safety Officers Benefits improvement Act of 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina critics of President Donald Trump are joining like-minded people across the country with rallies demanding swift investigations into possible Russian meddling during last year's election.

At least four North Carolina cities are designated locations for Saturday "March for Truth" demonstrations nationwide. The protests are being organized by dozens of advocacy groups, which want an independent commission examining any Russian ties to the election or to the Trump campaign.

Organizers of the march in downtown Raleigh hope at least a couple hundred people will attend. Other rallies are set for Asheville, Charlotte and Pinehurst.

Saturday's events are occurring the same day Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to address the state Republican Party convention in Wilmington.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all