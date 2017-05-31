You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Anti-LGBT fliers were hung at a Mebane high school over the weekend without the school's knowledge, according to district officials.

Jenny Faulkner, a spokeswoman for Alamance-Burlington schools, said in an email that the fliers that said "Supporting LGBT 'rights' is supporting sin" were put up without first being submitted to Eastern Alamance High School officials, which is protocol for posting anything on campus.

The flier went on to read, "Remember what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah, this is the price for sin. Genesis chapter 19."

Faulkner said if the person who put them up had submitted them to the school, they would have been denied.

"The protocol for posting any items on campus requires that the requestor first present the item to school administration for approval before permission is granted or denied," Faulkner said in an email. "A piece of this nature would not have been granted permission if presented. Permission was neither sought, nor given,for these items to be posted."

Faulkner said the fliers were removed before class began on Tuesday morning, and the district is investigating where the fliers came from.