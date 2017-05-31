Local News

Anti-LGBT fliers posted at Mebane high school without school's knowledge, district says

Posted 10:05 a.m. today

Mebane, N.C. — Anti-LGBT fliers were hung at a Mebane high school over the weekend without the school's knowledge, according to district officials.

Jenny Faulkner, a spokeswoman for Alamance-Burlington schools, said in an email that the fliers that said "Supporting LGBT 'rights' is supporting sin" were put up without first being submitted to Eastern Alamance High School officials, which is protocol for posting anything on campus.

The flier went on to read, "Remember what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah, this is the price for sin. Genesis chapter 19."

Faulkner said if the person who put them up had submitted them to the school, they would have been denied.

"The protocol for posting any items on campus requires that the requestor first present the item to school administration for approval before permission is granted or denied," Faulkner said in an email. "A piece of this nature would not have been granted permission if presented. Permission was neither sought, nor given,for these items to be posted."

Faulkner said the fliers were removed before class began on Tuesday morning, and the district is investigating where the fliers came from.

Triangle Area Special Offers
3 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Ralph Savary May 31, 11:13 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Wrong. Had these flyers been denouncing Christianity the end result would have been the same.

  • Carl Keehn May 31, 11:11 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    You're being allowed to speak your belief, aren't you? First Amendment rights are not equally as strong in a school setting as they would be in the outside world.

    Should the fliers be handed out on the sidewalk and off school property, there would have been no issue.

  • Wayne Hill May 31, 10:54 a.m.
    user avatar

    Freedom of Speech does not extend to Conservatives or Christians. The media, the left, and the Washington establishment has made that abundantly clear. Just make your votes and purchases a rebellion against the media, left and the Washington establishment.