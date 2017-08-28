You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18xZ9

— Several houses in Durham were evacuated Monday afternoon as authorities responded to a bomb threat and a potential release of anthrax.

Police responded to the 3500 block of Guess Road at about noon after a landlord called 911 to report that his tenant told him he had anthrax in his car and it might blow up, authorities said.

Authorities shut down Guess Road between Carver and Peppertree streets and forced residents out of three homes as a precaution during the incident.

"They evacuated all of us two doors or three doors on both sides of the house. They told me it was a danger of explosion," Doug Goins said. "It sort of irritates me. I’ve been sitting out here a while, and they said it could be a couple more hours before they get everything taken care of. ... This is not how I planned to spend my Monday."

The Durham Police Department's Bio-Chemical Emergency Response Team and the Durham County Sheriff's Office bomb squad couldn't find any explosives or hazardous chemicals when they checked the house using a remote-controlled robot.

Three people inside the home were questioned, and one was detained by police.