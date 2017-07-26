You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18fdU

— Seven months later, a family member of a mother and son who were shot to death in their Wilson home on Christmas Eve is still waiting for justice to be served.

The woman, who did not want to give her name for fear of her safety, said she last spoke to Tammy Pearce, 54, the day before the murders.

"She was bragging about her ring that she got from her new fiancé," she said.

She died along with her fiancé Selby Gene Outland, 47, her son Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his girlfriend Dominique (Nikki) Nicole Privette, 23.

"I was out of state when I got the call from another family member of what happened and we rushed back here," she said.

The relative believes there has been no rush from authorities to solve the case.

"It's been too long and everybody has put it on the back burner I think," she said.

The lack of resolution haunts her.

"I don't sleep, I barely eat. I've lost friends because of depression," she said.

She has hope that an arrest in this case would help her put her life back on track.

"I just wish I knew why someone would just go in there and do what they did like they did," she said.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said they did not have an update on the case, but plans to hold a news conference in about two weeks.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.