— An Asian Cuisine closed its doors Monday in Cary, according to a notice posted on its website.

"We want to thank all those who helped support us over the last 10 years. We loved calling Cary, North Carolina, home," the message stated.

Anyone with questions was urged to call 919-677-9229 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The restaurant had been open for 10 years.