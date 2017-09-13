You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An American Airlines plane arriving at Charlotte-Douglas Airport has collided with a 'tug' vehicle outside of Terminal E, sending one person to a local hospital.

An American Airlines flight 5233, coming from Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, landed around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, when it ran into an airplane tug vehicle not working with the plane.

31 Passengers and 3 crew were on board the plane at the time of the incident, but none were reported injured.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.