American Airlines plane collides with 'tug' vehicle on CLT tarmac

Posted 42 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago

Charlotte, N.C. — An American Airlines plane arriving at Charlotte-Douglas Airport has collided with a 'tug' vehicle outside of Terminal E, sending one person to a local hospital.

An American Airlines flight 5233, coming from Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, landed around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, when it ran into an airplane tug vehicle not working with the plane.

31 Passengers and 3 crew were on board the plane at the time of the incident, but none were reported injured.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

