Local News
American Airlines plane collides with 'tug' vehicle on CLT tarmac
Posted 42 minutes ago
Updated 34 minutes ago
Charlotte, N.C. — An American Airlines plane arriving at Charlotte-Douglas Airport has collided with a 'tug' vehicle outside of Terminal E, sending one person to a local hospital.
An American Airlines flight 5233, coming from Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, landed around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, when it ran into an airplane tug vehicle not working with the plane.
31 Passengers and 3 crew were on board the plane at the time of the incident, but none were reported injured.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
