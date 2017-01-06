You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16q41

— An American Airlines flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to New York's LaGuardia Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Friday night.

According to officials, flight 4622 had a mechanical issue and made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at about 7:55 p.m.

The plane is owned by American Airlines but was operated by Republic.

No one was injured.