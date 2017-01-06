  • Closings

American Airlines flight from RDU makes emergency landing in Philly

American Airlines
Philadelphia — An American Airlines flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to New York's LaGuardia Airport was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Friday night.

According to officials, flight 4622 had a mechanical issue and made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at about 7:55 p.m.

The plane is owned by American Airlines but was operated by Republic.

No one was injured.

