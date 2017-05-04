You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A statewide Amber Alert was issued shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday for a 15-year-old girl missing in Forsyth County.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black tube top with a v cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. Bottoms has a scar on her left lower lip, authorities said.

Forsyth County authorities said there are two alleged abductors in the incident, 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Lee Cutler.

Townes is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue hat. He also wears glasses. Cutler is black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Authorities say Bottoms was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem. She could be in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag BBP-4246.

Anyone with information about Bottoms' whereabouts should call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 336-727-2112, 336-727-2112 or call 911 or *HP.