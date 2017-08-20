You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18sol

— The North Carolina State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an 8-year-old girl.

Trinity Lakin McGraw was last seen in Westfield.

McGraw is described as a white female who stands approximately 4 ft. tall and weighs 53 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a watermelon design long nightgown.

Authorities say the abductor is Patrick Ryan McGraw, a white male who stands 6 ft. and weighs 220 pounds. McGraw has a bald head, blue eyes. He has a cross tattoo on his left calf, a clock tattoo on his right shoulder with the word "Trinity" written near it. He was wearing a white t-shirt.

The pair may be in a gray 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RDG2198 and authorities believe they may be traveling to Kentucky.

They were last see traveling north on Frans Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stokes county Sheriff's Dept immediately at 336 593-8787 or call 911.