2-year-old subject of Amber Alert found safe in Tennessee
Posted 8:09 p.m. today
Updated 22 minutes ago
Lenoir, N.C. — Update: The girl was found safe in Knoxville, Tennessee and the Amber Alert has been canceled.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 2-year-old Lenoir girl.
Authorities said Rylee Scott Watson is about 18 inches long and weighs 30 pounds. She is white with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink striped dress and pink, light-up Sketcher shoes.
Authorities believe the girl may be with Zachary Scott Watson, 31.
Zachary Watson is described as being white, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes as well as a tattoo of a cross on his left arm and a tattoo of the sun and stars with the word “Ayden” on his right arm.
Authorities believe the pair may be traveling east toward Morresville or Wilkesboro in a black 2014 Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plate EKT 5702. Authorities said the vehicle has a broken rear window.
Anybody with information is asked to call Lenoir police at 828-757-2100.
Wayne R. Douglas Aug 30, 9:16 p.m.
Obviously Mr Watson does not have legal custody of this little girl, so he has kidnapped what appears to be his daughter. If this is accurate, he needs to be taken out, when whatever law enforcement office catches up with him. In his description, that lazy eye should be included, for it is a tell tell sign of his appearance.