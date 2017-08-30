You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18yrw

— Update: The girl was found safe in Knoxville, Tennessee and the Amber Alert has been canceled.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for a 2-year-old Lenoir girl.

Authorities said Rylee Scott Watson is about 18 inches long and weighs 30 pounds. She is white with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink striped dress and pink, light-up Sketcher shoes.

Authorities believe the girl may be with Zachary Scott Watson, 31.

Zachary Watson is described as being white, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes as well as a tattoo of a cross on his left arm and a tattoo of the sun and stars with the word “Ayden” on his right arm.

Authorities believe the pair may be traveling east toward Morresville or Wilkesboro in a black 2014 Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plate EKT 5702. Authorities said the vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anybody with information is asked to call Lenoir police at 828-757-2100.