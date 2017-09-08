You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old Wilson boy was canceled less than an hour after it was issued Friday night.

According to Wilson police, Dontay Barnes was found safe just before 10 p.m. at a local hospital.

Police said the Amber Alert stemmed from a misunderstanding.