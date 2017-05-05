Amber Alert cancelled for Forsyth County teen
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Authorities cancelled the statewide Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old Forsyth County girl from earlier this week. Authorities did not say if Cassidy Ann Bottoms was found.
Bottoms is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black tube top with a v cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. Bottoms has a scar on her left lower lip, authorities said.
Authorities said she was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem and was believed to be traveling with 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Lee Cutler in a silver Nissan Altima.
Townes surrendered himself and the Nissan Altima to Sanford police late Thursday morning. He will not face charges, authorities said.
