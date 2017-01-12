Amazon plans to hire 100,000 over the next 18 months
Posted 9:40 a.m. today
Updated 12:20 p.m. today
NEW YORK — Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months.
The online retailer said Thursday that the jobs are full time and come with benefits. Many of the new jobs will be at fulfillment centers currently being built in a number of states, including California, Florida and Texas.
The Seattle company says the new jobs will be filled by people of differing experiences and education levels.
Amazon.com Inc. says it's expanded its U.S. workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.
The hiring surge comes as traditional retailers cut jobs and close stores.
Last week, the Limited said it would close all its stores and Macy's moved forward with plans to close 68 stores and said it will cut more than 10,000 jobs.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Andrew Stephenson Jan 12, 2:20 p.m.
We've now got two distribution centers in the Triangle area. One over in RTP/Durham, and then their Prime Now distribution center off Atlantic just outside 440. I suspect other regions and cities are seeing Amazon's footprint growing, ever since they gave up on their "we don't want to collect sales tax" fight, they've pushed hard at getting local presence to snatch up some of those "instant gratification" type people, such as myself. This is where the job growth is going to be for them (as the article explains).
Anna Temple Jan 12, 12:31 p.m.
I read this and thought 'very good news' then I began to wonder if we are 'shipping' our local retail jobs over to amazon and closing stores. So will our American Dream neighborhoods change? Will it be like it 'used to be' ?