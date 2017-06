You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Posted 9:06 a.m. today Updated 9:23 a.m. today

— Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

Amazon.com Inc. will pay $42 per share of Whole Foods Market Inc.

The deal is targeted to close in the second half of the year.