— People gathered in Winston-Salem Sunday to protest a controversial billboard.

The sign on a busy highway reads “real men provide, real women appreciate it.’

On Sunday, a group known as the Winston-Salem Billboard Project protested the sign by creating counter-signs of their own.

Local businesses and homes displayed the new signs after the protest.

The winner will get their sign placed on an actual billboard near the one that touched off the controversy.

The owner of the billboard has declined to say who is behind the message.