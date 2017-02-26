Local News
Alternative signs protest 'real men provide, real women appreciate it' billboard
Posted 29 minutes ago
Winston-Salem, N.C. — People gathered in Winston-Salem Sunday to protest a controversial billboard.
The sign on a busy highway reads “real men provide, real women appreciate it.’
On Sunday, a group known as the Winston-Salem Billboard Project protested the sign by creating counter-signs of their own.
Local businesses and homes displayed the new signs after the protest.
The winner will get their sign placed on an actual billboard near the one that touched off the controversy.
The owner of the billboard has declined to say who is behind the message.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.