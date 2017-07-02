Local News

Allison Cope safe in Virginia Beach hospital after disappearing from job at RDU

Posted 9:56 a.m. today
Updated 5 minutes ago

Virginia Beach, Va. — Allison Cope, the 24-year-old woman who was reported missing after leaving her supervisor job at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday, has been found alive in Virginia Beach, according to airport officials.

Officials announced that the woman was located by police in Virginia Beach late Saturday and taken to the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. No additional information was released about Cope's disappearance or condition.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return.

She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Cope was seen on video at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Rd. at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and said there is no evidence that she is under any distress or that any crime was committed at the airport or anywhere else on the campus.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

She was seen going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2 with just keys in her hand, presumably to run to her car for a minute, according to friends.

A few of her friends spent time searching for Cope, but their searching turned up nothing. They also created fliers and posted them around the Triangle.

They say it is clear, even from the blurry surveillance images, that something isn't right.

"Her brows are down, sunken. She looks like she was crying," said Sarah Kosinski Cope. "It looks darker around her eyes also."

Fadel Alabdi, who works at the Shell station and put up a missing person flier on the door. He said, from the surveillance video, it did not appear Cope was in distress or distracted.

"She just walked into the bathroom for a couple of minutes, that's it, she walked back outside," he said. "She didn't purchase anything."

Friends say everything Cope has done has been out of character.

"It's not even like her to park on the other side of the pump, and that look on her face, it won't leave my mind," said Kosinski Cope.

  • Janet Scott Jul 2, 2:14 p.m.
    Tim, I so agree. She is free to do what she wants legally, yes, but she should have shown her family and friends respect by letting them know that she was OK.

  • Tim Orr Jul 2, 2:11 p.m.
    Did you even read her post or try to understand it? Perhaps you're one of those self centered people I referred to earlier....it's called a moral obligation..to your friends and family. Again, glad you're not one of my friends. Maybe when you mature a bit you'll have friends that you would worry about in this situation. If not, maybe you should consider why...

  • Linda Cencelewski Jul 2, 2:09 p.m.
    Headline does not match the story. Was she found in a hospital or taken to a hospital? Proofread fail.

  • Tim Orr Jul 2, 2:08 p.m.
    So all of you saying she's free to do what she wants. I'm glad I'm not your friend. If I were to go missing I would be glad to know that someone is worried about me and looking for me. That's why I let my friends know when I'm going to be out of touch for a while...it's called RESPECT for them. She caused an unwarranted false 'missing person' situation due to her being self centered. Sounds like we have a lot of the same type of people posting. I miss the old days when people respected each other just because they were living beings.

  • Robert Fields Jul 2, 2:08 p.m.
    Sounds to me that this woman was on some drugs ! Or at the very least, some mental imbalance!

  • Greg Smith Jul 2, 1:57 p.m.
    Hey Janet. Henry is right on this one. She is an adult and doesn't need to report to anyone.

  • Janet Scott Jul 2, 1:09 p.m.
    No, I'm sorry, Henry, but there is a responsibility that each of us has to our friends, family and even people who we don't know. Thousands of dollars were spent looking for this girl. Her family and friends didn't deserve to spend several days terrified about where she was and what had happened to her. It's not a legal responsibility, but a moral one.

  • Thomas Fenske Jul 2, 1:05 p.m.
    Just be glad she's safe. As was stated before, she may have made some bad choices but she has not to my knowledge broken any laws. And she was out of this media market so she likely didn't know anybody was looking for her. To the young woman: they were. You owe a huge debt to your friends and family for their concern.

  • Henry Cooper Jul 2, 1:04 p.m.
    I have never seen a society that needed to know someone else's business so bad.

    We are free to go wherever we want and not have to report to anyone.

  • Henry Cooper Jul 2, 1:02 p.m.
    Why? She did ask anyone to look for her. She did not report she needed help.

