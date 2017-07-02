You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Allison Cope, the 24-year-old woman who was reported missing after leaving her supervisor job at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday, has been found alive in Virginia Beach, according to airport officials.

Officials announced that the woman was located by police in Virginia Beach late Saturday and taken to the Sentara Virginia Beach Hospital. No additional information was released about Cope's disappearance or condition.

Allison Cope was reported missing on Monday after she clocked out for a break from her job at a Terminal 2 Starbucks. Cope took a scheduled break at 3 p.m. but did not return.

She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Cope was seen on video at a Shell gas station at 942 Durham Rd. at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and said there is no evidence that she is under any distress or that any crime was committed at the airport or anywhere else on the campus.

Family members said Cope's phone and bag were found at the airport, but her car keys and debit card were missing from her bag.

She was seen going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2 with just keys in her hand, presumably to run to her car for a minute, according to friends.

A few of her friends spent time searching for Cope, but their searching turned up nothing. They also created fliers and posted them around the Triangle.

They say it is clear, even from the blurry surveillance images, that something isn't right.

"Her brows are down, sunken. She looks like she was crying," said Sarah Kosinski Cope. "It looks darker around her eyes also."

Fadel Alabdi, who works at the Shell station and put up a missing person flier on the door. He said, from the surveillance video, it did not appear Cope was in distress or distracted.

"She just walked into the bathroom for a couple of minutes, that's it, she walked back outside," he said. "She didn't purchase anything."

Friends say everything Cope has done has been out of character.

"It's not even like her to park on the other side of the pump, and that look on her face, it won't leave my mind," said Kosinski Cope.