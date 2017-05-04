You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One man believed to have abducted a 15-year-old Forsyth County girl surrendered to police Thursday morning.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Cassidy Ann Bottoms at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said she was last seen in the 800 block of Old Oak Hollow Road in Winston-Salem and was believed to be traveling with 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Lee Cutler in a silver Nissan Altima.

Townes surrendered himself and the Nissan Altima to Sanford police late Thursday morning. He will not face charges, authorities said.

Authorities said Bottoms, Cutler and Townes were together Wednesday night, but eventually Townes parted ways with the group.

Cutler and Bottoms were last seen in the Sanford area.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing a black tube top with a v cut, pink, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. Bottoms has a scar on her left lower lip, authorities said.

Cutler is black, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the Amber Alert for Bottoms will be canceled, as the case no longer meets the criteria.

Authorities are continuing to search for Bottoms.