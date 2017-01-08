You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials said all Southwest Airlines flights, and about 20 others, were canceled at the Raleigh-Durham Airport on Sunday due to inclement weather.

The cancelation is due to icy conditions at the Terminal 1 gates, officials said. Most other airlines at the airport are operating on-schedule, but more than a dozen have canceled their outgoing flights.

"Airport roadways are extremely slick due to the extreme cold temperatures," said airport officials. "Please exercise the utmost caution and greatly reduce driving speed [when driving on airport grounds]. Crews are on duty and are responding to trouble areas."

The airport also expects reduced services from taxis, Uber, Lyft, hotel shuttle, car services, bus services and other ground transportation companies due to icy road conditions. Officials are asking all airport guests seeking transportation to see the guest services desk for assistance.

Officials said teams from RDU and Southwest are working together to get affected customers traveling as soon as possible.