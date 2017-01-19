Local News
All lanes reopen after gas leak shuts down Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Posted 10:06 a.m. today
Updated 1:14 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A construction-related gas leak closed Capital Boulevard near downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning.
The leak happened in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard.
The southbound lanes reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to the Raleigh Police Department, and all lanes were open again by 1 p.m.
Police did not evacuated any surrounding buildings.
