— A construction-related gas leak closed Capital Boulevard near downtown Raleigh on Thursday morning.

The leak happened in the 1300 block of Capital Boulevard.

The southbound lanes reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to the Raleigh Police Department, and all lanes were open again by 1 p.m.

Police did not evacuated any surrounding buildings.