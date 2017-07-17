You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— All lanes of U.S. Highway 70 at Page Road in Durham are closed while the road is cleared after a crash.

A truck carrying asphalt crashed, spilling its contents, near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road, according to the Durham Sheriff's Office.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.