Traffic
All lanes of U.S. 70 closed at Page Road in Durham due to crash
Posted 2:17 p.m. today
Updated 38 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 70 at Page Road in Durham are closed while the road is cleared after a crash.
A truck carrying asphalt crashed, spilling its contents, near the intersection of U.S. 70 and Leesville Road, according to the Durham Sheriff's Office.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
