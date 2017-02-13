You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

ALDI has just announced an extensive plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 US stores by 2020.

This $1.6 billion investment is intended to make ALDI stores more welcoming for new and longtime ALDI customers.

They are making more room for a growing number of fresh items including fruits and vegetables (organics included), dairy and bakery, plus customers’ favorite ALDI products.

Remodeled stores will also have a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

"We’re excited to share that we’re updating the ALDI store experience as part of our $1.6 billion nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 of our stores by 2020. With nearly 10 ALDI stores in the Triangle-area, we can’t wait to bring the new look of ALDI to shoppers who know and love us, plus new fans, as we make more room for a larger selection of fresh products, plus customer favorites like organics, gluten-free foods and premium baby items," said Krysta Cearley, ALDI Salisbury Division vice president.

In addition to the coming changes, recently ALDI has :

· Launched Little Journey, the first exclusive line of ALDI baby products which includes everything from newborn diapers to training pants, cleansing wipes to gentle baby wash, formula to solid snacks.

· Removed added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all ALDI exclusive brand food products, which make up more than 90 percent of products sold in stores.

· Started accepting credit cards – Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express – at all ALDI stores nationwide.

· Opened its first stores in the eight southernmost counties of Southern California.

For additional details, see the press release on their website.