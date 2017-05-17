You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A airman assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base was arrested Wednesday in connection with injuries to his month-old daughter that authorities said were caused by child abuse.

Eric Zachary Schmidt, 29, of 1510 Peachtree St. in Goldsboro, was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $750,000 bond.

Reagan Schmidt was having trouble breathing when she was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital on May 11. She was then airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, where physicians found internal injuries, including broken ribs, a broken tibia and bleeding around her brain, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation by the Goldsboro Police Department and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.