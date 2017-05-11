You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Ray Burrow, of Raeford, knows he won’t be able to walk his daughters down the aisle to get married. He’ll also miss seeing his children graduate from high school.

According to his brother-in-law, Chris Long, Burrow has been fighting throat cancer for three years. He’s been through surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and hyperbaric chamber treatments along the way, and, this April, the family made the tough choice to end treatment.

"All the options has been exhausted," Long said.

And Burrow was determined to live what little remained of his life to the fullest. Amanda Ward and Jennifer Williams, of Southern Fried Photography, were there to help capture the moments.

Burrow's body was weak, but his spirit did not waver.

"There was no stopping it. He knew why he was there," Williams said.

He was there for a photo shoot with his wife and high school sweetheart, Christy. And his three kids, Zaidee, 15, Ava, 13 and Nathan, 9.

"She didn't want her children missing out on these important milestones. She was not going to let cancer take that away from them," Williams said.

In the photos, Burrow hands his kids the car keys for the first time. He stands there with them as they wear graduation caps and gowns, and he marvels at his daughters in their wedding gowns.

"Seeing my nephew, seeing my nieces, not really realizing the impact of what they were doing, it really hurt," Long said. "It was touching, but sad at the same time."

Just one more time. One more long embrace with his girls. One more Christmas movie with his boy.

"A week or two ago, he asks his Daddy, 'Can we watch Elf one more time before you have to go?' That's tough," Long said.

Since the photographers posted their images on Facebook, they have gone viral, drawing millions of views. They say if their photos help other families cope with terminal illness, then they did their job.