— Police on Wednesday warned residents in an east Raleigh neighborhood of an aggressive fox after it bit two people.

Humane officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Beacon Valley Drive in response to the first fox bite. About an hour later, Wake County Animal Control officers were dispatched to Taylor's Nursery on New Bern Avenue after a fox bit a worker's boot.

Both people were attacked during the day, so police believe the fox is rabid. Animal Control set up traps to try to capture the animal.

Police said people should not approach animals they do not know and should make sure all pets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

Anyone who has concerns about an aggressive animal should call 919-831-6311.