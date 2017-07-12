You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina environmental regulators this month overrode the advice of state public health officials for more stringent standards for water filters to screen out a cancer-causing chemical for residents near coal ash ponds.

By state law, Duke Energy must provide residents near the company's coal ash ponds with alternative sources of water – either new water lines or filtration systems. Those residents have been drinking bottled water supplied by the company for years since state testing found elevated levels of multiple contaminants in their private well water.

The state Department of Environmental Quality last week announced new performance standards for water filtration systems that set the limit for a chemical called total chromium at 10 parts per billion. The standard would include hexavalent chromium, which both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization have designated as a human carcinogen, as well as a less toxic form of the element.

But months earlier, scientists with the state Department of Health and Human Services' epidemiology branch wrote in a draft memo that the DEQ standard was "not health protective" and that health officials would continue to use a threshold of 0.07 parts per billion for hexavalent chromium to evaluate risks to health. State toxicologists and epidemiologists set that "health screening level" in early 2015 after calculating an increased cancer risk from long-term exposure of one in 1 million, following state groundwater rules.

Path of memo still murky

The April draft memo was prepared by Mina Shehee, an environmental program manager with the Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology Branch, who wrote that her office had confidence in the science behind the establishment of the 0.07 parts per billion threshold for hexavalent chromium. She wrote that, because DEQ's 10 parts per billion standard for total chromium wasn't based on cancer risk, "it is not health protective from exposure to a mutagenic carcinogen such as hexavalent chromium."

It's unclear whether the memo, obtained by WRAL News through a law firm representing homeowners near coal ash ponds, was ever finalized or where it was sent. It was, however, reviewed by at least one other member of the branch's staff, the document shows.

Officials with both DHHS and DEQ did not return calls requesting comment Wednesday. Shehee declined to comment without approval from DHHS media relations.

A spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper, who during the campaign trail was critical of his Republican predecessor's handling of the coal ash issue, said in an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon that "families deserve to be confident in the safety of their drinking water."

"The executive branch should follow the advice of state scientists and professional agency staff, which is exactly what this administration is doing," Cooper Press Secretary Ford Porter wrote in the statement. Porter did not respond to follow-up questions or clarify how his statement squared with the DHHS memo, which seemed to offer conflicting advice about water filter standards.

​In a press release Wednesday afternoon, attorneys with the Law Offices of F. Bryan Brice Jr., which represents hundreds of the families near coal sites across the state, slammed the DEQ standards, saying they would permit Duke to install water filters "that could allow contaminants at levels far exceeding the public water quality."

"These newly announced performance standards protect Duke Energy, not the families who drink the water," the release says. "They fly in the face of guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and other experts."

Catherine Cralle-Jones, an attorney with the firm, said some well owners haven't received the choice of new water lines tied to public services, leaving filtration systems their only option for dealing with contaminants.

"With a 10-parts-per-billion standard, our clients would be getting worse water than they could from Roxboro or Stokes County," Cralle-Jones said.

Cralle-Jones said her firm is continuing to push for DEQ to set 0.07 parts per billion as the standard for any water filtration system provided to homeowners near coal ash ponds.

Duke spokeswoman Erin Culbert said in a statement Wednesday that the company will comply with state standards for the filters and that it does not "have a specific opinion on the standards themselves, since decisions about drinking water standards rest with federal and state regulators."

"While the NCDEQ performance standards are 10 (parts per billion) for chromium and vanadium, these treatment systems typically produce water below 1 (parts per billion) for those substances," Culbert wrote in the statement. "The final water quality depends on the well water before treatment, and each system's components will be customized based on that specific well owner’s results."

Culbert said so far 175 households have opted for a water treatment system, about 20 percent of the total. Some of those homeowners did not have the option to get a new public water line, Culbert said, because "the best and safest option is a treatment system when existing water lines are very far away or technically challenging to extend."

The systems Duke plans to install cost $10,000 to $15,000, with an additional $1,000 to $3,000 in annual maintenance, all of which the company will be responsible for.

Environmental groups on Wednesday expressed concern over the apparent disagreement between the two state agencies.

"It seems that DEQ had an opportunity to act in the best interest of public health and decided not to, which is puzzling," Matthew Starr, Upper Neuse Riverkeeper, said. "When you have a department that's in charge of protecting people's health such as DHHS and you disregard their recommendation, it's a little puzzling."

A recurring issue?

Starr and others were frequently critical last year of the two agencies' handling of the well water quality issues under then-Gov. Pat McCrory, which resulted in conflicting safety advisories for homeowners and the high-profile resignation of the state's epidemiologist, who accused top government officials of misleading the public.

Starr said he thought things would change under Cooper.

"I would expect something different with the new administration compared to the previous one," Starr said. "You would think, given the history of this issue and the human health impact of this issue, they would be more protective of human health and less protective of polluting industry."

Letters sent from DEQ to affected homeowners, dated Friday, say the agency's water filtration standards "will ensure your drinking water meets all state and federal standards for coal ash constituents." The letter also includes frequently asked questions that list the total chromium standard of 10 parts per billion, noting that it's "based on the assumption that all chromium present is in the hexavalent form."

Although the FAQ provides the general definition of a "health screening level," it does not note that the DEQ standard is more than 140 times the DHHS level.

DEQ informed Duke Energy of the new performance standards for water filters nearly a month before homeowners. The letter to Duke, dated June 14, notes there are differences between the standards and DHHS health advisory levels.

It also mentions it will refine the process for determining standards in the future.

"It is DEQ's intent that when establishing future groundwater standards, DEQ will seek comment form the Science Advisory Board, where medical and scientific professionals will look at these standards in a more holistic manner before they are adopted," the letter reads. "It is our hope that using this approach will future ensure that appropriate groundwater standards are established."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story used the incorrect day of the week to describe when environmental groups responded to the memo. It was Wednesday, not Tuesday.