— The storms that prompted multiple tornado warnings around central North Carolina on Wednesday are gone, but the chance for another round of thunderstorms lingers into Thursday afternoon.

The afternoon thunderstorms could bring some heavy rain, hail and strong winds, but the threat for tornadoes abated with the storms that moved out of the region early Thursday morning. The risk for severe weather is a level one on a five-level scale.

"We'll be watching it very closely, and we will have to deal with the potential for the rain," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "But the level of alert will not be quite what it was yesterday and the day before."

The chance of rain on Friday drops down to 5 percent to lead into Memorial Day weekend. Rain chances will increase over the holiday weekend, though, to 30 percent on Saturday, 40 percent on Sunday and 30 percent on Monday, and temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees.

Gardner said those chances translate to some scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

"Our rain chances do continue into the weekend, but sort of on a lower threshold," Gardner said.

No local damage despite tornado warnings

No damage was reported after multiple tornado warnings were issued Wednesday night for Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, Nash, Edgecombe and Halifax counties.

Tornado watches for parts of central North Carolina, including Durham, Wake and Johnston counties, all expired earlier than anticipated as the storm system moved toward the Virginia line at about 8 p.m.

Although no tornadoes were reported in or around the Triangle, some western counties saw funnel clouds and significant damage.

Courtney Elementary School gymnasium in Yadkin County, to the west of Winston-Salem was destroyed by a tornado at about 4:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. School was not in session when the storm moved through, and no students were in the building although several employees and teachers were present.

No injuries were reported, according to Yadkin County school officials.

Several vehicles flipped and people were trapped inside homes in Yadkin County as well.

