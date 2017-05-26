You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Skies were clear Saturday morning as balloons took to the sky for the second day of the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest, but the threat of rain could put a damper on evening events.

Many balloons soared early in the morning for the competition part of the day. As the day goes on, though, rain and storms could become a problem.

The chances to see showers and storms increases as the afternoon continues and the region is under a level 2 risk (on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe weather.

"Late in the afternoon and into the evening, some clusters of showers or thunderstorms (will be) drifting into the region, especially northern parts of the viewing area," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

Moss said some of those storms will be strong, and could carry the threat of lightning and damaging winds, but may clear up in time for the mass ascension, tethered hot air balloon rides and hot air balloon glow scheduled for the evening hours.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to climb into the 90s.

The chance to see rain will be about 50 percent between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fishel said the storms may not affect everyone, but it's unclear if Balloon Fest will be spared.