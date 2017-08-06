You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sunday will be warm and pleasant, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, before humidity rises along with a chance of storms to start the work week.

"Look for partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as we finish out the weekend," said Moss. "After a nice break from humidity around the Triangle yesterday and last night, it will turn more humid again by this afternoon."

Cooler morning dewpoints around 62 degrees will increase late Sunday afternoon along with a chance for storms south and east of the Triangle, but Moss said the evening will remain sunny and rain-free for most in the Triangle.

"A few widely scattered showers and storms are possible, but most of those will come later this evening," said Moss. "There aren't many showers or storms at this point in our viewing area."​

Storms are more likely on Monday, when the chance for activity rises to about 60 percent.

"We'll have a small risk of severe weather in the evening with some localized downpours and damaging winds possible," said Moss.

Temperatures will be milder on Monday and the days to follow with highs in the low to mid 80s.