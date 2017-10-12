You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19NF3

— North Carolina authorities say an after-school care worker punched a 9-year-old boy in his face.

Burke County officials told The News Herald that 49-year-old Crawford Lionel Ellis was fired Monday and charged with assault on a child younger than 12. A termination letter from the county school system says Ellis hit the boy with his fist after the child refused directions to stop throwing dirt on him.

Ellis worked part-time in the program at Icard Elementary and was hired by the school system in October 2005. An internal investigation was conducted and parents were informed about the incident.

Superintendent Larry Putnam says "hitting a child is never acceptable at Burke County Public Schools."

Ellis has a Nov. 1 court date set. It's unclear if he has an attorney.