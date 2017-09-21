You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After some quick thunder and showers, Thursday night looks warm and dry. And once the sun sets, any showers that have formed will quickly die off, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

"These showers and storms will come to an end in the early evening hours," Maze said. "Tomorrow's showers will be south of us near the South Carolina border."

To kick off the weekend, Friday brings some morning clouds, and fog is possible.

The rest of the day will be partly cloudy and very warm again in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-80s to 90s.

"Friday afternoon will be a dry one, with temperatures up to 90," Maze said.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies and will still be very warm and maybe a tad less humid.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s to 90s. Area college football games will have dry weather, but it will be very warm sitting in the stands in the afternoon, Maze said.

“Make sure to remain well hydrated with any outdoor exertion with the summer-like temps,” he said.

"This warm spell will continue into the weekend and last for the next seven days," Maze said. "And it will be dry through that period."

"But we see a big change coming by next Friday and Saturday, a big cold front blows through. It could be wet Friday into next Saturday."