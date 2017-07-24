You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far in Raleigh, but some relief from the heat is on the way after heavy rain moved through the region.

The high temperature at Raleigh-Durham International Airport climbed to 102 degrees Sunday, which is just three degrees shy of the all-time record high for the date, set in 1952.

Excessive Heat Warnings for dozens of North Carolina counties, including Wake, Johnston, Chatham and Cumberland counties expired at 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, highs could be almost 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were in some areas yesterday. In Raleigh, expect a high in the low to mid 90s by late afternoon and early evening.

"We could see a stray sprinkle or light shower in spots early today, then a bit of a lull in any rain coverage as sunshine increases through midday, followed by a small chance of a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon and early evening," said Gardner. "We'll stay a little cooler than the weekend this afternoon, although cooler in this case is a relative term."

The rest of the week will mimic Monday, with slightly cooler temperatures in the 90s and a chance for scattered storms each day.