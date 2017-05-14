You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a cool, cloudy Saturday, Mother's Day will be packed with sunshine and much warmer temperatures.

Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s by lunchtime, approaching a high around 80 degrees as the day continues.

"We have a very pleasant Mother's Day ahead, as we see bright skies and temperatures that warm quite a bit more than yesterday," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "We'll turn a little breezy in the afternoon, with a few gusts to around 20 to 25 mph."

With abundant sunshine and dry skies, the weather will be perfect for the main graduation ceremonies at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in addition to outdoor activities with Mom.

According to Moss, Sunday is just the beginning of a warm stretch that will feel almost like summer. The weather stays dry and temperatures climb into the 90s by the end of the work week.