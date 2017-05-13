You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/184MW

— After a dreary and cool Saturday, get ready for much warmer – and brighter – weather on Mother's Day.

Showers and storms rolled through central and eastern North Carolina early Saturday, and clouds were lingering across the Triangle during the mid-afternoon hours. Showers are possible during the afternoon, but chances are only about 20 percent.

WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss says some areas could see breaks in the clouds by Saturday evening, marking the beginning of a big shift in the area's weather.

Skies should be clearing in time for baseball at the Durham Bulls' Star Wars Night and an outdoor concert by Future at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

Gradual clearing continues through Saturday night, with a big warmup for Sunday morning, when both Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have their main graduation ceremonies.

"We'll be much warmer on Sunday, and we could see breezy wind gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon," Moss said.

Sunday will see bright sun and temperatures reaching 80 degrees by noon. Highs will climb into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

And that is just the beginning of a warm stretch that will feel almost like summer. The weather stays dry and temperatures climb into the 90s by the end of the work week.