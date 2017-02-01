After diploma investigation, fate of Kestrel Heights to be decided soon
Posted 7:04 a.m. today
Updated 25 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education could decide this week whether or not to close Kestrel Heights high school after an investigation revealed students received diplomas they didn't earn.
The investigation showed that 40 percent of the Durham school's students over the past eight years received diplomas without meeting all the requirements. Two principals and a high school counselor who were working at the time are no longer employed, according to previous reports.
Between 2008 and 2016, 160 of 399 graduates received the diplomas in question.
The state board is scheduled to discuss the issue Wednesday and vote Thursday.
