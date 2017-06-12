You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Orange County School Board on Monday voted on a new policy that would change the system's dress code.

The vote comes after some parents and students called on the system to ban Confederate flags on student clothing and school system property.

Those in favor of a flag ban say it is intimidating and disruptive in classes. Others say the flag is part of their heritage and say displaying the flag on clothing is their right.

After months of debate, school system leaders decided not to outright ban Confederate flags but to reword the system's policy.

The new language, in part, says the following:

"Clothing and accessories are not to substantially disrupt the education process. Students are not to wear clothing, buttons, patches, jewelry or any other items with words, phrases, symbols, pictures or signs that are indecent, profane or racially intimidating that creates a reasonable forecast of disruption."

The change passed the first of two votes Monday night, with those pushing for a ban calling it a "victory."